27 February 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Wafa, Aduana Stars Share Spoils

WAFA SC produced a strong second half performance to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with league leaders Aduana Stars at home on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

Just like last season, Aduana came in with a defensive plan and it worked to perfection.

Yusif Abubakar's side took a surprise lead when Sam Adams's strike slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Razak Abalora in the 29th minute.

But WAFA were still superior, though Aduana had pockets of chances that could kill off the match.

After the break, the Academy turned on their passing play style and created more avenues to level the game.

Four minutes after recess, midfielder Richmond Lamptey slotted home after a neatly worked ball from the middle.

A good result for Aduana who stay on top of the league log with ten points, whilst WAFA also protected their unbeaten home record.

