Uganda: Pupils, Teachers Desert Govt Schools

Photo: Zadock Amanyisa/Daily Monitor

Abandoned. Residents tour Burungira Primary School, one of the schools that has been deserted by pupils due to poor conditions .

Bushenyi — Teachers and pupils in Ruhuumuro Sub-county are deserting government-aided schools over the poor working and learning environment.

Mr Apollo Lee Kakonge, the executive director Western Ankole Civil Society Forum, a non-governmental organisation operating in Bushenyi District last week said they carried out a survey and found out that at several schools, many children and teachers have not yet reported.

Kayanga Primary School has only five teachers and there is no female.

At Burungira Primary School enrolment dropped from 300 to 33 pupils and Nyakatooma Junior School has only 80 pupils.

"Ruhuumuro Primary School with more than 130 girls has no latrine facility. One wonders how the privacy of these young girls can be guaranteed. The school used to have more than 800 pupils but enrolment has drastically dropped to 260," said Mr Kakonge.

Poor sanitation

Ruhuumuro Sub-county was curved out of Kyabugimbi Sub-county in 2010.

It has 12 government-aided primary schools. Mr Kakonge said pupils in these schools do not have pit-latrines, and study under temporary or dilapidated structures with insufficient seats.

Mr Kakonge added: "At some of these schools the teachers have no houses. At Burungira Primary school where the head teacher is never present, the school of only 33 pupils is like a ghetto and there is no arrangement for any meal for teachers. At Nyakatooma Junior School, only one pupil was present in the Primary Six class. The classroom is leaking and there was no learning taking place, it is so shaming."

The Bushenyi District education officer, Mr Saul Rwampororo, confirmed the reports.

"It is not Ruhuumuro only. The problem is all over the district. Management committees are not doing their work but we are intensifying inspections in these schools. We are also affected by the in-service teachers whose system phased out years ago. We should have recruited graduate teachers but the absence of the district service commission has also let us down," he said.

Mr Rwampororo also attributed the school dropouts rates and reduced enrollment on the labour intensive activities like tea harvesting and gold mining in the sub-counties of Ruhuumuro and Bitooma.

On the issue of sanitation and hygiene, Mr Rwampororo revealed that district has no money for constructing latrines at schools.