Uganda: NGO to Petition Court Over Local Council Election Law

Kabarole — The Citizen's Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) is set to petition the Constitutional court over the recently passed Local Council election law arguing that it is outdated and undemocratic.

Recently, Parliament passed a law of lining behind candidates during Local Council one and two elections.

Among the grounds of the plaint, CCEDU has lined up 12 reasons for challenging the law which include; "LC I and II elections were last conducted by lining-up in 2001 under the movement system of government. However, in 2005, Uganda changed to a multiparty system.

CCEDU contends that Article 68 (1) of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda directs that people exercise their electoral choices through regular, free and fair elections. Article 68 (6) provides an exception to election by secret ballot only where the voting system guarantees a free and fair election which the lining-up method does not.

During a regional consultative meeting in Fort Portal Town last Friday, the project associate election observer at CCEDU, Ms Faridah Lule, said government would have used an alternative method.

The issue

Divisons Ms Lule said the proposed method of lining-up is outdated and will undermine social cohesion among communities. "Lining up will make it easy for the elected leaders to identify those voters who did not elect them and deny them services as a way of retaliation or retribution," Ms Lulue noted.

Cost-cutting. However, Mr Edward Tusiime, the head of electoral crimes at Fort Portal Police Station, said lining-up behind candidates is the best method since it is cheap and reduces cases of ballot staffing and multiple voting.