Uganda: Busoga Hospitals Get Shs150 Million Equipment

Jinja — Makerere University School of Public Health in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, has donated equipment estimated at Shs155m to six hospitals in Busoga sub-region.

The hospitals are; Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, Iganga General Hospital, Bugiri General Hospital, Kamuli General Hospital, Kamuli Mission Hospital and St Francis Buluba Mission Hospital in Mayuge District.

The programmes coordinator of pre-term Birth Initiative Project conducted by Makerere University School of Public Health, Dr Peter Waiswa, said this was intended to reduce neonatal mortality and morbidity due to prematurity in the four major public and two private not for profit hospitals in the sub-region.

The items included drugs, delivery beds, oxygen concentrators, phototherapy machines, incubators, glucometers, foetal heart doppler, digital thermometers and vital sign monitors.

Others include blood pressure machines, resuscitation table with radiant warmer, oxygen concentrators, Kangaroo mother care beds, suction machine and penguin suckers.

"We are to continue working with these hospitals in supervision, training and motivation of health workers on how to identify mothers who are likely to give birth to preterm babies and also to develop their skills of managing the babies," he said.