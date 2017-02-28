Uganda: 7 Pick Nomination Forms for Aruu North

Pader — Seven candidates have picked nomination forms to contest for the vacant Aruu North Constituency seat in Pader District, the district Registrar Mr Joseph Omona has revealed.

According to Mr Omona, seven candidates picked the nomination forms from the district electoral Commission offices between February 21 and 24.

Aruu North Constituency fell vacant early this month, after Court of Appeal confirmed the High Court decision which nullified the election of Ms Lucy Achiro Otim, citing noncompliance with the electoral laws.

Ms Achiro garnered 8,599 votes on independent ticket defeating by a margin of only two votes NRM's Nabinson Kidega, who garnered 8,597 votes in February 2016 parliamentary polls.

However, after being dragged to court by Mr Kidega, she was kicked out of Parliament in June last year by Gulu High Court, which ruled that the former legislator indulged in electoral malpractice.

According to Mr Omona, those who have expressed interest in the seat include Mr Vincent Okot Obutu of the Democratic Party (DP), Mr Bernard Onen Okeny of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Independent candidates Mr Bernard Obina Ology and Robert Obina Komakech.

Others include Mr Justin Boswell Oryema (Independent) and Mr Nabinson Kidega (NRM), a former 2016 contestant.

Mr Omona added that the Electoral Commission is expecting other candidates to pick nomination forms till the closing dates of March 9 and 10.

"All the processes are still going on smoothly. Seven candidates have so far picked nomination forms and we expect others to still come," Mr Omona said.

Ms Achiro no show

Ms Achiro who is being seen as a strong contender for the Aruu North Constituency by-election on the other hand has not yet picked nomination forms.

Efforts to get a comment from her on whether she will contest for the seat remained fruitless as she did not answer our repeated calls.

However, in a previous interview with this newspaper shortly after her election was nullified, Ms Achiro said she was still planning and strategising.

Mr Oryema, a Journalist and former employee of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation and owner of ABS FM, a local radio station in Gulu District, said he is best suited for the leadership of Aruu North, adding that several leaders have failed to give the required services to the locals.

The by-election is scheduled for April 6 and will cost the government Shs502 million.