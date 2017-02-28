Uganda: Govt to Open Three Refugee Settlement Camps in Lamwo

Lamwo — Government, through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and United Nations High commission for Refugees [UNHCR], is set to establish three refugee settlement camps in Lamwo District.

The settlement camps will host South Sudan refugees fleeing from the war ravaged country.

The initiative comes days after UNHCR and partners opened Imvepi Settlement Camp in Arua District and Palorinya Settlement Camp in Moyo District, which was opened in December last year.

Mr Titus Jogo, the refugee desk officer at OPM in Adjumani District confirmed to Daily Monitor in an interview last Friday that plans are underway to establish three more settlement camps in Lamwo District. He said the district has already allocated land in the three sub-counties of Palabek kal, Palabek Ogili and Palabek Gem.

Mr Jogo said at the moment, a team from the OPM and UNHCR are in the district making consultations with district leaders, surveying coordinates of the lands for sources of water, social services and how many refugees the camp can accommodate.

"We believe the camps if established will help accommodate and decongest other refugee resettlement centres in West Nile," Mr Jogo said.

The Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Jonathan Rutabingwa, welcomed the initiative, saying it will reduce on the burden of resource sharing among residents and refugees. He said on a daily basis, 50-60 refugees cross into the district through the border points of Aweno Olwi, Namukora, Madi Opei and Waligo.

In August last year, Lamwo District leaders offered 500 square metres of land to the government for establishment of refugee camps but the government delayed implementation citing lack of funds.

Statistics

Uganda currently hosts more than 700,000 refugees, the highest numbers ever recorded in history according to UNHCR statistics. The recent statistics indicate that a total of 4,000 refugees cross into Uganda every day from different border points countrywide.