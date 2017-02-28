Nakaseke — Nakaseke District authorities have demoted 23 primary head teachers to the level of classroom teachers and transferred more than 30 over poor performance.

The district education department conducted an assessment after the schools managed by the affected head teachers posted poor results in the recently released 2016 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) exams.

The decision was in line with the 2016 district council resolution to have all head teachers who register more than 30 per cent failure rate in PLE subjected to demotion as one way of boosting academic performance in the district.

"The council resolution which has turned into a policy was explained to all head teachers in Nakaseke after investigations indicated that many of our head teachers absent themselves and are careless about the academic grades in their respective schools," Mr Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu, the Nakaseke District chairman said at the weekend.

"The demotions should act as an eye opener,"

Mr Koomu said many school heads in the district secure bank loans and start up individual businesses which make them busy and only report to their duty stations once in a while.

"They concentrate more on their businesses since their respective monthly salaries are deducted by banks. We are not witch hunting the school heads but we are only assuring them that they are free to leave the district instead of failing our young generation," he added.

Nakaseke District education officer Mr Steven Batanudde confirmed the changes, saying they take immediate effect.

"Those demoted to classroom teachers will be monitored to see how they respond and could be reinstated once they show improvement and commitment to their work. We are not forcing anybody to teach. The affected head teachers must report to their new stations on Monday 27 (yesterday)," Batanudde said last weekend.

According to Nakaseke District chief administrative officer Ms Judith Mutabazi, the district has instructed all sub-county and parish chiefs to monitor and report all teachers who continue to absent themselves from work.

Wake up call

The decision to demote non performing teachers is viewed as a wakeup call to lazy teachers who have made it a habit to absent themselves from duty, but some stakeholders claim the problem of poor performance in Nakaseke District goes beyond the mandate of the school heads.

Mr Yusuf Kangave, a retired civil servant and resident of Nakaseke Sub-county, claims poor performance in schools should not be tagged on school heads in isolation of the other factors including lack of accommodation for teachers at their respective schools, the low parents' attitude in facilitating their children with lunch at school, among others.

"The district authorities should investigate and come up with better ways of handling the poor academic performance in many of the government schools," Kangave told the Daily Monitor in an interview.

Nakaseke District registered a total of 326 pupils in Division I in 2016 out of a total number of 4,395 pupils who sat Primary Leaving Examination.