27 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: BBNaija - Seven Housemates Up for Possible Eviction

Tagged:

Related Topics

With the emergence of Thin Tall Tony as the new Head of House in Big Brother Naija taking place in South Africa, seven housemates are up for this week's possible eviction.

Big Brother, also known as Biggie, annulled nominations for week five eviction on Feb. 20.

With the exit of the fake housemates, Ese and Jon on Sunday, the remaining seven housemates were up for possible eviction as Bisola and Bally went on vacation.

Thin Tall Tony became Head of House after Monday's task and was exempted from eviction nomination.

So far, four of the housemates; Soma, Monyse, Coco Ice and Gifty have been evicted from the house.

There is going to be only one winner in the reality show, who will take home N25 million. (NAN)

Nigeria

No End in Sight to Farmers, Herdsmen Clashes

The 2017 budget does not seem to provide the solutions to the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen, indicating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.