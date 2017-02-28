Nigeria: Police Inspector Arrested Carrying 75 Bags of Indian Hemp in Police Bus

A serving police inspector and a dismissed army corporal were among 14 suspects arrested by the NDLEA in Kogi for being in possession of 1,083.62 kilograms of Indian hemp valued at N6 million.

The Commander of the NDLEA in Kogi, Idris Bello, told journalists in Lokoja on Monday that the police inspector was arrested on February 25 at Crusher area of Lokoja while conveying 75 bags of Indian hemp weighing 818.2 kg in a police bus with registration number NPF 7973 NPF.

He said that the suspect was conveying the drug from Okpela, Edo, to Abuja when he was arrested alongside two other accomplices.

Mr. Bello said that the dismissed army corporal was arrested in Lokoja while on his way from Edo with 44kilograms of weed suspects to be Indian hemp

According to him, 12 other suspects, including a woman, were arrested this month with varying kilograms of weed.

He said that the 40- year-old woman was carrying a four-year-old boy at the time she was arrested with 32.4 kilograms of Indian hemp.

The commander said that three other suspects were arrested with 190 blocks of compressed Indian hemp, although the exact kilogram and monetary value had not been ascertained.

He said that the suspects, who were coming from Edo, were arrested at Obajana in Kogi in a car with registration number Kano BC 737 KMC.

Mr. Bello, who attributed the success of the command in recent times to the support being received from the state government, thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for the donation of patrol vehicles.

Speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Jerry Omodara, commended the NDLEA for its efforts, urging it to sustain the tempo.

He promised that the state government would continue to offer support to all security agencies in the state.

(NAN)