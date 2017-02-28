Tanzania: Former Cabinet Minister Nundu Now to Head TTCL

President John Magufuli has appointed Engineer Omary Nundu the new Board Chairperson of the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL).

A former cabinet minister and Member of Parliament for Tanga Urban (CCM), Mr Nundu takes over from Prof Tolly Mbwete. Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi made the announcement yesterday in a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications.

The appointment of Eng. Nundu became effective on February 24, this year. The head of state has mewnwhile sworn-in Thobias Andengenye as Commissioner General of the Fire and Rescue Force, replacing former head of the brigade Pius Nyambacha, who has retired.

Dr Magufuli has also swornin four ambassadors who have been assigned to foreign missions. They include Pindi Chana who has been posted to Nairobi, Kenya, replacing John Haule who has retired.

Others are: Ambassador Silima Haji who has been assigned to Khartoum, Sudan, where he will be charged with re-opening Tanzania's embassy in that country; Ambassador Abdallah Kilima who goes to Muscat, in Oman, to fill in a vacancy following the retirement of Ambassador Ali Ahamed Saleh who has retired; and Ambassador Matilda Masuka who takes a new post in Seoul, South Korea, where she will be opening Tanzania's High Commission in the Eastern Asian country.

During the occasion at the State House, Dr Magufuli also witnessed all the new appointees take the oath of integrity for public leaders which was administered by the Commissioner of Ethics, Judge (Rtd) Harold Nsekela.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Minister for Home Affairs, Mwigulu Nchemba, as well as heads of defence and security forces.