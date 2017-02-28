Malawi: Hip-Hop Artist Lady Pace Raps Against Child Marriages, Albino Killings

Call it music with purpose. The country's rising Hip-Hop female artist Lady Pace has joined forces with Chief Kachindamoto of Dedza district in rescuing young girls from early marriages.

On Friday, Lady Pace born Mwayi Mphande premiered three singles heralding the release of her debut album Mkazi Moto 1 inspired by Chief Kachindamoto's forceful action in dissolving child marriages and insisting on education for girls and boys.

Through the singles, Kachindamoto, Mwanayu and Back to My Roots featuring Kelvin Sings hailed the Chief of her toughness in fighting for the rights of girl-child while urging parents and guarding to put interests of the girl-child at heart.

So far Chief Kachindamoto has rescued over 1000 girls from early marriages.

"I decided to use my talent to fight for girl-child. Will be releasing a 10-track album and most of the songs are on early child marriages while others on albino abduction and killings," said Lady Pace.

"It's all about the message and the affected girl-child. Music has power; I use music to reach out to people."

Lady Pace disclosed that the fight against early child marriages is beyond music itself, saying she together with other people is providing education support to rescued girls aside having pep-talk.

"We are using this project to also provide a platform for young girls to explore their talents," added Lady Pace.

Mkazi Moto 1 comprised fusion of hip-hop, R'n'B with afro-beat and has been produced by Twin Beats at 1.2.3 media.

A 2012 United Nations survey found that more than half of Malawi's girls were married before the age of 18. It ranked Malawi 8thout of 20 countries thought to have the highest child-marriage rates in the world.

In 2015, Malawi's parliament passed a law forbidding marriage before the age of 18. But under customary law of the traditional authorities, and the constitution, Malawian children can still marry with parental consent.

On the human development index, Malawi is considered as one of the world's poorest places, ranking 160th out of 182 nations. Early marriage is more common in rural areas, where parents are eager to get girls out of the house to ease their financial burden.