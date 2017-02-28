28 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Onazi Rejects China Mega Bucks

Nigeria international Ogenyi Onazi has revealed that he has finally opted out of what he described as "a mega" transfer to China.

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi as well as fellow internationals Brown Ideye, Odion Ighalo and Chinedu Obasi have already grabbed the huge cash the Chinese league now offers.

But Trabzonspor of Turkey midfield star Onazi, who has severally been linked with a move to the Premier League in England, has said he will not be jumping on that bandwagon because he still has a lot more to accomplish in Europe.

"I have finally decided not to go to China despite the mega offers from there. I just told the club's this morning (Sunday) that I am not interested in leaving Europe now," he said.

"I have a lot to achieve in Europe, I have my mind here in Europe and I am still focusing on becoming greater in Europe and hope to achieve my aims before I can leave.

"The Chinese clubs kept increasing the offer thinking it's because of money, but I said no to the move for now.

"I want to be focused so as to achieve my aim here with better opportunities."

Onazi has previously featured for Lazio in the Italian Serie A.

