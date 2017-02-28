27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gumtree Bans the Sale of Donkeys On Site

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay

The popular e-commerce website Gumtree South Africa has decided to ban the sale of all donkeys and mules on its website.

This after the National Council for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) lobbied to the website for the removal.

In a statement, the NSPCA said it is a significant step towards their ultimate goal of having no live animals traded online.

Online trading gives a forum to dubious practices including backyard breeding, trading in wildlife and exotic animals, the organisation said.

"Online advertising effectively treats animals as commodities - which they are not."

In January the Mail & Guardia n revealed that an alleged Chinese syndicate was illegally slaughtering donkeys. It had stocked more than 5 000 skins in a shack and a metal container in Benoni.

Upon arrival police confiscated the skins. People who work in the area told the publication that "the skins belong to the Chinese" and that a truck often came to collect the skins. The skins are estimated to be worth up to R7 000 each.

In the statement the NSPCA thanked Gumtree for the major step forward.

"We call upon other websites to follow this worthy lead and to widen this to include all animals."

News24

South Africa

Citizens Becoming More Intolerant of Corruption - Report

South Africans are growing increasingly intolerant of corruption and the abuse of power by those in positions of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.