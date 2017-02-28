South Africa: Cape Town's Top 100 Water Consumers Revealed

The City of Cape Town on Monday released a list of the top 100 water consumers in the city.
In a statement, the city said water consumption increased to 837 million litres of collective use per day compared to the target of 700 million litres per day.
Capetonians have to date been unable to achieve the target of 700 million litres per day after it was set in the middle of February, consistently using roughly 100 million litres more.
"We may not have control over the weather, but we do have control over our use of potable water for non-essential purposes. Our actions can change the scenario," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.
The city's top 100 water users use a total of roughly 25 million litres per month.
The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:
1. Haywood Road, Crawford - 702 000 litres
2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg - 655 000 litres
3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne - 557 000 litres
4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court - 554 000 litres
5. Norwich Drive, Bishop's Court - 500 000 litres
6. Pear Lane, Constantia - 461 000 litres
7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay - 457 000 litres
8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde - 443 000 litres
9. Montana Road, Colorado Park - 441 000 litres
10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai - 431 000 litres
11. Pallotti Road, Durheim - 424 000 litres
12. Heron Street, Danarand - 417 000 litres
13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point - 409 000 litres
14. Main Road, Green Point - 398 000 litres
15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye - 386 000 litres
16. Ridge Walk, Constantia - 378 000 litres
17. Monterey Drive, Constantia - 370 000 litres
18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 342 000 litres
19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 337 000 litres
20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch - 337 000 litres
21. Crescent Road, Ottery - 335 000 litres
22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay - 334 000 litres
23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye - 334 000 litres
24. Salie Road, Lentegeur - 330 000 litres
25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach - 330 000 litres
26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand - 329 000 litres
27. Hof Street, Gardens - 322 000 litres
28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily - 314 000 litres
29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye - 310 000 litres
30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 299 000 litres
31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens - 294 000 litres
32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn - 287 000 litres
33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 284 000 litres
34. Doordrift Road, Constantia - 273 000 litres
35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia - 266 000 litres
36. Price Drive, Constantia - 263 000 litres
37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads - 258 000 litres
38. Madeira Street, Rugby - 251 000 litres
39. Canal Road, Wetton - 251 000 litres
40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag - 248 000 litres
41. Protea Road, Durbanville - 246 000 litres
42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia - 243 000 litres
43. Murdock Road, La Concorde - 239 000 litres
44. St George's Street, Oakdale - 239 000 litres
45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat - 239 000 litres
46. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court - 236 000 litres
47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate - 231 000 litres
48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal - 230 000 litres
49. Glen Avenue, Gardens - 230 000 litres
50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg - 230 000 litres
51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg - 229 000 litres
52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand - 226 000 litres
53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek - 225 000 litres
54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop's Court - 224 000 litres
55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei - 222 000 litres
56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop's Court - 220 000 litres
57. Bromley Road, Athlone - 219 000 litres
58. Khalfe Road, Athlone - 217 000 litres
59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia - 216 000 litres
60. Head Road, Fresnaye - 216 000 litres
61. Hugon Road, Claremont - 213 000 litres
62. Golden Road, Retreat - 213 000 litres
63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne - 211 000 litres
64. Peddie Road, Milnerton - 211 000 litres
65. Santos Street, Rugby - 210 000 litres
66. Service Road, Lakeside - 209 000 litres
67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia - 206 000 litres
68. Fraser Road, La Concorde - 204 000 litres
69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno - 204 000 litres
70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed - 203 000 litres
71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court - 201 000 litres
72. Habibia Road, Gatesville - 201 000 litres
73. Main Road, Kenilworth - 201 000 litres
74. Doig Road, Wetton - 201 000 litres
75. Forest Avenue, Bishop's Court - 198 000 litres
76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht - 198 000 litres
77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands - 195 000 litres
78. Teddington Road, Oakdale - 195 000 litres
79. Samelia Road, Dennemere - 188 000 litres
80. Murray Road, Kenilworth - 187 000 litres
81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park - 186 000 litres
82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly - 184 000 litres
83. Vlei Road, Philippi - 180 000 litres
84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof - 180 000 litres
85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay - 177 000 litres
86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie - 176 000 litres
87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River - 166 000 litres
88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay - 153 000 litres
89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed - 143 000 litres
90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 135 000 litres
91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi - 132 000 litres
92. Milton Road, Sea Point - 131 000 litres
93. Fisherman's Bend, Llandudno - 130 000 litres
94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed - 123 000 litres
95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno - 122 000 litres
96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof - 121 000 litres
97. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court - 119 000 litres
98. Main Road, Lakeside - 119 000 litres
99. Carbenet Way, Tokai - 118 000 litres
100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye - 116 000 litres
Source: News24