South Africa: Cape Town's Top 100 Water Consumers Revealed

The City of Cape Town on Monday released a list of the top 100 water consumers in the city.

In a statement, the city said water consumption increased to 837 million litres of collective use per day compared to the target of 700 million litres per day.

Capetonians have to date been unable to achieve the target of 700 million litres per day after it was set in the middle of February, consistently using roughly 100 million litres more.

"We may not have control over the weather, but we do have control over our use of potable water for non-essential purposes. Our actions can change the scenario," Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

The city's top 100 water users use a total of roughly 25 million litres per month.

The top 100 users, with the highest water usage per month, are located in:

1. Haywood Road, Crawford - 702 000 litres

2. Manenberg Avenue, Manenberg - 655 000 litres

3. Boundary Road, Lansdowne - 557 000 litres

4. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court - 554 000 litres

5. Norwich Drive, Bishop's Court - 500 000 litres

6. Pear Lane, Constantia - 461 000 litres

7. Barchan Circle, Big Bay - 457 000 litres

8. Hoeveld Road, La Concorde - 443 000 litres

9. Montana Road, Colorado Park - 441 000 litres

10. Charnwood Avenue, Tokai - 431 000 litres

11. Pallotti Road, Durheim - 424 000 litres

12. Heron Street, Danarand - 417 000 litres

13. Vesperdene Road, Green Point - 409 000 litres

14. Main Road, Green Point - 398 000 litres

15. De Wet Road, Fresnaye - 386 000 litres

16. Ridge Walk, Constantia - 378 000 litres

17. Monterey Drive, Constantia - 370 000 litres

18. Beta Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 342 000 litres

19. Camps Bay Drive, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 337 000 litres

20. Klipper Road, Rondebosch - 337 000 litres

21. Crescent Road, Ottery - 335 000 litres

22. Arcadia Road, Bantry Bay - 334 000 litres

23. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye - 334 000 litres

24. Salie Road, Lentegeur - 330 000 litres

25. Tanglewood Crescent, Sunset Beach - 330 000 litres

26. Lighthouse Road, Melkbosstrand - 329 000 litres

27. Hof Street, Gardens - 322 000 litres

28. 1st Avenue, Glenlily - 314 000 litres

29. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye - 310 000 litres

30. Fulham Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 299 000 litres

31. Kloof Nek Road, Gardens - 294 000 litres

32. Koeberg Road, Brooklyn - 287 000 litres

33. Ingleside Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 284 000 litres

34. Doordrift Road, Constantia - 273 000 litres

35. Hohenhort Avenue, Constantia - 266 000 litres

36. Price Drive, Constantia - 263 000 litres

37. Govan Mbeki Road, Crossroads - 258 000 litres

38. Madeira Street, Rugby - 251 000 litres

39. Canal Road, Wetton - 251 000 litres

40. Viljoen Street, Brandwag - 248 000 litres

41. Protea Road, Durbanville - 246 000 litres

42. Ainsty Walk, Constantia - 243 000 litres

43. Murdock Road, La Concorde - 239 000 litres

44. St George's Street, Oakdale - 239 000 litres

45. Hutchinson Avenue, Retreat - 239 000 litres

46. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court - 236 000 litres

47. Rupert Avenue, Helderberg Estate - 231 000 litres

48. 1st Avenue, Eikendal - 230 000 litres

49. Glen Avenue, Gardens - 230 000 litres

50. Thames Avenue, Manenberg - 230 000 litres

51. Brockley Road, Muizenberg - 229 000 litres

52. Pelican Parade, Melkbosstrand - 226 000 litres

53. Peak Road, Fish Hoek - 225 000 litres

54. Lichfield Avenue, Bishop's Court - 224 000 litres

55. Pinecroft Close, Parel Vallei - 222 000 litres

56. Upper Primrose Avenue, Bishop's Court - 220 000 litres

57. Bromley Road, Athlone - 219 000 litres

58. Khalfe Road, Athlone - 217 000 litres

59. Spilhaus Avenue, Constantia - 216 000 litres

60. Head Road, Fresnaye - 216 000 litres

61. Hugon Road, Claremont - 213 000 litres

62. Golden Road, Retreat - 213 000 litres

63. Belgravia Avenue, Lansdowne - 211 000 litres

64. Peddie Road, Milnerton - 211 000 litres

65. Santos Street, Rugby - 210 000 litres

66. Service Road, Lakeside - 209 000 litres

67. Peter Cloete Avenue, Constantia - 206 000 litres

68. Fraser Road, La Concorde - 204 000 litres

69. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno - 204 000 litres

70. Plettenberg Street, Welgemoed - 203 000 litres

71. Upper Hillwood Road, Bishop's Court - 201 000 litres

72. Habibia Road, Gatesville - 201 000 litres

73. Main Road, Kenilworth - 201 000 litres

74. Doig Road, Wetton - 201 000 litres

75. Forest Avenue, Bishop's Court - 198 000 litres

76. Glen Crescent, Oranjezicht - 198 000 litres

77. Wraysbury Close, Newlands - 195 000 litres

78. Teddington Road, Oakdale - 195 000 litres

79. Samelia Road, Dennemere - 188 000 litres

80. Murray Road, Kenilworth - 187 000 litres

81. Ermington Crescent, Highbury Park - 186 000 litres

82. Clovelly Steps, Clovelly - 184 000 litres

83. Vlei Road, Philippi - 180 000 litres

84. Amandelboom Street, Plattekloof - 180 000 litres

85. Karakal Road, Hout Bay - 177 000 litres

86. Kirsten Avenue, Kommetjie - 176 000 litres

87. Goldsmith Road, Salt River - 166 000 litres

88. Luisa Way, Hout Bay - 153 000 litres

89. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed - 143 000 litres

90. Pitlochry Road, Camps Bay/Bakoven - 135 000 litres

91. Varkensvlei Road, Philippi - 132 000 litres

92. Milton Road, Sea Point - 131 000 litres

93. Fisherman's Bend, Llandudno - 130 000 litres

94. Hofmeyr Street, Welgemoed - 123 000 litres

95. Sunset Avenue, Llandudno - 122 000 litres

96. Jim Fouche Avenue, Plattekloof - 121 000 litres

97. Bishop's Court Drive, Bishop's Court - 119 000 litres

98. Main Road, Lakeside - 119 000 litres

99. Carbenet Way, Tokai - 118 000 litres

100. Deauville Avenue, Fresnaye - 116 000 litres

Source: News24