Kenya: Leaders to Join Force to Water Down William Ruto's Popularity

An MP and several Members of County Assembly in Narok have joined Chama Cha Mashinani from Jubilee Party, escalating the rivalry between CCM leader Isaac Ruto and the Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking in Narok at the official announcement of the defections, Kanu leader Gideon Moi and Mr Ruto insisted they will unite against the DP.

Mr Ruto (Bomet governor) and Mr Moi (Baringo senator) said they will collaborate to expose how much the DP is not liked by Kenyans.

"I want to assure residents of Rift Valley that Kanu and CCM will work hand in hand in ensuring that we deliver majority of the seats. Those claiming we do not have support in the region will be in for a rude shock when the last vote is cast and counted," Mr Moi said.

They also said that the country's second in command has failed to act as a symbol of unity, pushing leaders in Rift Valley in different political directions ahead of the August General Election.

Governor Ruto said: "Some known leaders in Rift Valley have been claiming they have a control of the voters in the region and that they will herd them to vote in a particular manner. But we are here to dispel that claim and tell the world that the people have shifted their support away from the center."

Narok West MP Patrick ole Ntutu, who decamped, will contest for the governorship post on a CCM ticket.

He and and Ms Lydia Ntimama, the daughter of the late William ole Ntimama, presided over the defections.

They are: Mr Stephen Kudate (Norasura), Mr James Kiok (Ngareta), Mr Francis Rono (Kapsasian), Mr Joseph Barusei (Ilmotiok), Bob Maren (Ololulunga), Nenkai Karkar (Nominated, Jubilee ), Ms Mercy Keiwa (Nominated, KNC), Jackson Kapei (Nominated, Jubilee) and ODM Narok chairman Jackson Kamoe.

DP BAD INFLUENCE

If elected, Mr Ntutu said he would unite members of the various communities to promote peace.

"I promise to unite all the 42 tribes in Kenya who call Narok County their home. I have served as a District Officer and a District Commissioner. I will use my experience to unite the people and preach peace and coexistence," he said.

He attacked the incumbent Samwel Tunai saying he has nothing to show for the huge resources appropriated to the region.

The MP said he is confident of winning on a CCM ticket.

On Friday, Senator Moi backed Mr Uhuru Kenyatta's chase for a second term as president.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno also attacked the DP claiming he was the reason several politicians are defecting from Jubilee to Kanu, CCM and other parties.

Mr Ngeno further claimed that DP Ruto has been imposing some candidates on the electorate.

"Those of us who are here ran away from Jubilee because of the habit of the DP to impose leaders on the people while undermining the elected ones.

"We know as a matter of fact that he will give some of them direct nomination tickets. But we wish to assure them that the outcome of [the] poll will be decided by the people," he said.

The legislator added that the DP's tour in Narok will not yield pleasant outcomes, and that he should direct his energy in resolving clashes in areas such as Baringo County.

Also present were Rongai MP Raymond Moi, West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu.