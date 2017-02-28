Kenya: Leave Anne Waiguru Alone, Kirinyaga Politicians Tell Raila

Two Kirinyaga politicians have told ODM leader Raila Odinga to stop dragging the name of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru into corruption claims.

Mr Peter Ndambiri, who is Ms Waiguru's running mate in the Kirinyaga governor race and James Gacing'a, the Gichugu parliamentary aspirant said the former CS has not been charged with any crime.

Speaking at Kanjuu village, the politicians said Mr Odinga should stop maligning Ms Waiguru's name.

"Our daughter has been cleared by various government agencies which were investigating the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal and Mr Odinga should stop witch-hunting," said Mr Ndambiri.

The two leaders said they were unhappy with Mr Odinga's consistent calls to have the former CS prosecuted.

"He had been pushing for the arrest and prosecution of our daughter yet she has not stolen any money belonging to the taxpayers," said Mr Gacing'a, a computer scientist.

Raila seeks Waiguru-NYS tie detail

The politicians were responding to an affidavit by Mr Odinga which seeks an explanation on whether Ms Waiguru is linked to one of the firms which benefited from the NYS scandal.

In an affidavit, Mr Odinga also wants to know Ms Waiguru's association with one of the directors of a company said to have benefited from the NYS billions.

Mr Odinga also wants Ms Waiguru to state her basic salary she earned while serving during the Kibaki and Kenyatta's governments between 2006 and 2015.

He also wants Ms Waiguru to disclose whether she acquired any investments in real estate during that period and whether she traded in any shares at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Further, Mr Odinga wants to know whether Ms Waiguru has foreign bank accounts and if so, in which countries.