Sudan: FVP Gives Directive for Making Use of Upper Atbara and Setet Projects

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has given directive for necessity of making use of the Upper Atbara and Setet Projects through expanding the cultivated areas in the East Sudan States.

This came when the First Vice-President received in the Republican Palace, Monday, the Assistant of President of the Republic, Musa Mohamed Ahmed who stated that he discussed with the First Vice-President progress of implementation of development projects in East Sudan. especially agricultural and power projects.

He added the meeting also tackled outcome of national dialogue and its future during the coming period.