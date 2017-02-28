27 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Attorney General Affirms Coordination Between Judicial Bodies to Support Rule of Law

Khartoum — Attorney General, Maulana, Omer Ahmed Mohammed has affirmed the necessity for strengthening cooperation and the joint work between the judiciary bodies, in the state, to support the rule of law, referring to the role being played by the police, Judiciary and the Constitutional Court, in this connection.

The Attorney General who visited, Monday, the Constitutional Court and met the Head of the court, Wahbi Mohammed Mukhtar and the court's members, said his visit comes in the context of coordination among the judiciary bodies in the country, top of which, the Constitutional Court which sponsors the Constitution and the public liberties.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Constitutional Court, has pointed out that the separation of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Justice realizes considerable independency in pre- court-judiciary.

