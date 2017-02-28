Kenya: Records Tumble At Kasarani Aquatics

Eight more national records tumbled as the National Age Group Open and Relays Long Course ended on Sunday at the Kasarani Aquatic Stadium.

The highflying Bandari swimmer Danilo Rosafio picked from where he left the previous day to kill two birds with one stone, when he smashed the 17 years old junior and boys' 14-15 50m butterfly national record.

Rosafio went for his hat-trick of records in boys' 50m freestyle when he broke former international Anthony Lihalakha's record that stood for 24 years.

International Emily Muteti from Mombasa Aquatic Club was also in sublime form to down Sylvia Brunlenher's seven-year-old 4x 50m individual national record.

Muteti went for her double, when she smashed girls' 50m freestyle record that has stood for five years.

Rosafio, who had previously set two records in national junior and boys' 14-15 in 200m butterfly, clocked a new time of 26.65 seconds in the 50m butterfly. Rosafio erased the previous time of 26.94 set by Ramadhan Vyombo in October 1999.

Rosafio edged out teammate Muhammad Iqbal to second place in 28:26 as Dennis Mhini from Mis Pirahnas settled third in 30.20.

Rosafio executed his strokes well to break Lihalakha's record of 25.26 set in 1993 with a new time of 25.02 beating Iqbal and Mhini in 26.36 and 28.02.

Muteti, who has eight national under her cap in Short Course this season, tore the waters to tap the wall in 2:28:77, beating the previous record of 2:36.21 set by Brunlenher on February 27, 2010.

Muteti touched the wall ahead of Ambaar Michaelo from Dolphines in 2:37.58 as Hannah Maleche of Barracuda 3:06.21.

Muteti timed 27.01 to erase Brunlehner's record of 27.01 set in 2012.

Kunaal Kanghram from Mombasa Aquatic set boys' 12-13 800m freestyle record of 10:57.36 despite finishing third

Loreto Convent Msongari's team of Muthoni Kariuki, Ruby Okumu, Regina Gichohi and Lenise Wanakai clocked 2:48.59 to set a new national record in girls' 10-11 200m medley relay. They broke International School of Kenya's record of 2:50.97 set in 2006.

Abbas Mayanja, Tendo Kaumi, Kevin Rugaaju and Arthur Tayebwa from Dolphines Club timed 2:38.00 for a new record in boys' 10-11 200m medley relays. The previous record of 2:47.06 was held by Mombasa Academy.

Bandari's Rosafio, Iqbal, Muhammad Bilal and Baraka Wandario returned 2:07.32 for a new record in boys' 14-15 200m medley relay.