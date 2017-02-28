27 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Airline CEO in Court Over Sh9.7m Jobs Scam

By Richard Munguti

A Chief Executive Officer of an airline and his four employees appeared in court Monday for allegedly conning jobseekers of Sh9.7million.

The five allegedly received the money by pretending that they would take the applicants to train as pilots and cabin crew in South Africa and Dubai.

They accused are Mr Kimeria Boddie Maina, the CEO of Barcuda Airways Holdings Limited, his two directors John Odhiambo Majiwa and Elizabeth Wanjiku Kinyanjui.

Also charged were two employees, Stellah Ivy Amaya and Barbra Modani Alwena.

They all denied the charge before Resident Magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyian.

The company accounts have since been frozen.

Ms Sinkiyian was urged by a State prosecutor Robert Nyoro to remand the five at the Pangani Flying Squad police unit to assist in investigation.

Mr Nyoro said police have obtained an order freezing the accounts of the company held at Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Chiromo Branch,

But Maina opposed the detention request saying he was arrested on February 23 and has been in custody all through.

He said his right to bond will be infringed if he is remanded.

The court freed him on Sh100,000 bond but ordered the other four accused to be detained until Tuesday pending further directions.

