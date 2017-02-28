Somalia: Car Bomb Blast Kills One, Injures 4 in Somali Capital

A bomber died after his explosives-laden vehicle exploded Monday at a main security checkpoint in Ex-control Junction in Mogadishu, injuring at least four Somali Soldiers.

The Eyewitnesses said the car bomb went off as it was being searched at the checkpoint. The target of the attack remains unclear, but police said they had prior information about the car.

The security forces cordoned off the scene around the checkpoint and taken away the wounded soldiers to the nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to police officer.

So far, no group has claimed credit for the car bomb attack, Militants of the Al Shabaab have carried out a string of car bomb attacks on police and military in recent months.

