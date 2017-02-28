27 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Car Bomb Blast Kills One, Injures 4 in Somali Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

A bomber died after his explosives-laden vehicle exploded Monday at a main security checkpoint in Ex-control Junction in Mogadishu, injuring at least four Somali Soldiers.

The Eyewitnesses said the car bomb went off as it was being searched at the checkpoint. The target of the attack remains unclear, but police said they had prior information about the car.

The security forces cordoned off the scene around the checkpoint and taken away the wounded soldiers to the nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to police officer.

So far, no group has claimed credit for the car bomb attack, Militants of the Al Shabaab have carried out a string of car bomb attacks on police and military in recent months.

More soon.

Somalia

Requests Saudi to Intervene UAE's Military Base in Berbera

Somali President Mohammed Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo request for mediation Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.