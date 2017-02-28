27 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Angry Mob Burns Mining Factory in South Kordofan

Talodi — A group of people who are upset with the use of cyanide in gold mining activities in Talodi locality in South Kordofan burned buildings of a factory and vehicles on Saturday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that the protesters burned two vehicles and three loaders, besides a commercial centre on the premises of the gold extraction company in Talodi.

Cyanide causes harm to the environment and may have an impact on human beings and animals. According the committee for environmental advocacy, companies which allegedly also use cyanide in the gold extraction process have increased their activities in several parts of South Kordofan.

Earlier this month, residents of Kologi in Talodi protested in front of the locality's headquarters and the security service office against a gold mining factory that uses environmentally hazardous cyanide. The Commissioner responded to the demands to close the gold mining factory in El Humeit.

