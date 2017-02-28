27 February 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

South Africa: Zim Man Nicks 27 Sheep in South Africa, Locked Up for 'Economic Sabotage'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen

A ZIMBABWEAN man who was sent to jail for 10 years after making off with almost all of a Delmas farmer's sheep may appeal against his sentence, which two high court judges described as "very severe".

Judges Neil Tuchten and Selby Baqwa ruled in the High Court in Pretoria that Calson Mahlangu may appeal against his sentence of ten years and six months' imprisonment on charges of stock theft and being in the country illegally.

They said there was a reasonable possibility that another court might find that the sentence for stock theft was excessive.

A Nigel magistrate found Mahlangu guilty of stealing 27 Dorper sheep belonging to Delmas farmer De Wet Erasmus and sentenced him to a hefty prison term, saying his deeds amounted to "economic sabotage" and gave foreigners who tried to earn an honest living in South Africa a bad name.

He said it was aggravating that Mahlangu had stolen a whole flock of sheep that he clearly wanted to sell for his own pocket without even a single day's hard, honest work and that the sentence should send out a clear message to other would-be stock thieves that they could not expect lenient sentences.

Erasmus had asked his brother-in-law to investigate after almost his entire flock of sheep disappeared.

His brother-in-law and workers followed the spoor of the sheep to a quarry about ten kilometres from his farm, where the sheep were found bound up with twine and hidden in long grass.

The identification tags had already been forcibly removed from the sheep's ears, and two of the ewes, which were heavily pregnant, died of exhaustion.

Mahlangu was arrested after running away from the scene.

The magistrate rejected his claims that he was just an innocent passer-by, and the high court confirmed his conviction.

South Africa

Citizens Becoming More Intolerant of Corruption - Report

South Africans are growing increasingly intolerant of corruption and the abuse of power by those in positions of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.