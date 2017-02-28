Harare — A 33 year old Sunningdale man was arrested after he was caught in possession of fake $5 bond notes, paper and equipment used to print counterfeit money.

Elton Nyamudahondo appeared before magistrate Mazhande facing charges of possession of articles for criminal use as defined in section 40 (1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling.

The state alleges that Nyamudahondo was found in possession of 31 finished counterfeit local bond notes as well as 103 semi-finished bond notes.

He also had one munic paper printed with $5 counterfeit notes, 47 plain sheets of munic paper, an HP office scanner and 6 HP cartridges used in fraud.

Nyamudahondo was arrested after the police got a tip off that he was printing counterfeit notes at his place of residence.

Acting on the tip off, the police went to his place but he was reportedly in Dzivarasekwa extension.

After they were then given an address they followed Nyamudahondo to Dzivarasekwa where they caught him red handed in the process of printing counterfeit notes at house number 4836.

Prosecutor Stylon Marufu said he had no right to do that.