Zimbabwe: Ahead of 2018 Polls, EU Injects $5m Into Democracy Projects

THE European Union has extended $5m million towards capacitating civil society organizations which deal with citizen participation in national political activities.

The funding comes amid reports and signs of donor fatigue among some western donors who had shunned the President Robert Mugabe administration and had been channelling aid through civil society organizations, since 2002.

EU terminated its aid to Harare following human rights violations and after the latter had embarked on a violent land reform programme which drove away former white commercial farmers from their land without compensation.

The West accused, President Mugabe of violating property and human rights as well as stealing that year's (2002) Presidential elections.

In a statement, Monday, the EU head of Zimbabwe delegation, Philip Van Damme, said they were happy to extend close to $10 million which they hope will strengthen the capacity of organizations which promote democratic participation, good governance and accountability in the country.

"In total, the EU provides $5, 315,000 for proposals that address one of the two specific objectives, the first component being directed at civil society organisations that seek to enhance the role of civil society in the promotion of transparency, good governance and accountability to meaningfully participate in policy dialogue," said Van Damme.

The EU said they were also encouraging women based organizations to apply for funding.

"For this component, the EU provides $3,720, 500,the second specific objective for which proposals are invited is to strengthen civil society's watchdog role in the implementation of the National Indicative Programme (NIP) focal sectors of governance and institution building, health and agriculture-based economic development for improved, accountable and effective development outcomes as well as sustainability," said ambassador Van Damme.

According to the EU, they are still sponsoring the implementation of the new constitution by the government and, as such, $1,594,500 had been extended to the government for that purpose.

Zimbabwe adopted a new constitution in 2013 and up to now not much has been done to realign laws with the new charter.

"The call is launched in the framework of the 11th EDF National Indicative Programme (NIP), signed between the EU and the government of Zimbabwe on 16 February 2015, which marked the resumption of full development cooperation between Zimbabwe and the EU," said the EU envoy.

Under this arrangement, EU and Harare agreed to have joint regular dialogue with civil society and the Parliament on the implementation of the constitution.

"The NIP envisages support to civil society in their participation in public policy formulation, transparency and accountability, service delivery, inclusive and sustainable growth and conflict prevention and peace building within the framework of the Constitution," said the EU.