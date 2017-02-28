Sudan: A Protest Stands Against the Circles Accusing Sudan of Terrorism

Khartoum — A group of political forces and former armed movements have called for lifting the name of the Sudan from the list of the countries accused of sponsoring terrorism.

The parties and movements which are part of the Council for National Unity Government Parties denounced the unjust accusations and allegation against the Sudan.

The parties which held a stand under the slogan of "am Sudanese am not terrorist" in front of the Council headquarters, were addressed by the secretary general of the council, Abode Jabir.

Jabir has stressed the council would continue its work for cementing peace and would work to explain the position of the Sudan which is that of supporting peace and security in the world, and working to boost and develop relations between the Sudan and the United States of America.

Mahmoud Tairab, the President of the Sudan Future Party, who came forwards with that initiative, said the whole world bear witness that Sudan is committed to fighting terrorism and illegal migration and human trafficking and that the country has never been party to any terrorist action.

He said Sudan remained committed to peace and stability and to fighting terrorism, thus there was no reason to place and maintain the name of the Sudan within the list of countries accused of involvement tin international terrorism.