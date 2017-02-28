27 February 2017

Sudan: Fewer International Aid Workers in Sudan - OCHA

Khartoum — This year has witnessed another decrease in the number of aid workers of international organisations in Darfur; in South and West Darfur in particular.

Most of the aid workers in Sudan are employed by international NGOs (non-governmental organisation), followed by United Nations' organisations: 4,208 out of the total 7,019 staff. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports the statistics as of January 2017.

The biggest decrease of aid workers is in South and West Darfur, compared to their numbers in June 2016. The overall decrease of aid workers in international organisations is less high this year (5 percent) as compared to last year (12 percent). The drop has set-in from the 6,850 aid workers that Sudan counted in 2013.

Last June, 1,382 aid workers were active in South Darfur but their number has dropped to 1,206 this year. West Darfur went from 829 to 770 aid workers. North Darfur remains the state with the most aid workers (34 percent).

The overwhelming majority, 98 percent, of aid workers in Darfur are Sudanese nationals. There are 108 national and 57 international organisations operating in Darfur. About two thirds of aid workers in national and international organisations in Darfur are in North and South Darfur states.

