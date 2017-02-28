Somalia: A Senior Puntland Official Injured in Galkayo Town

Reports reaching us from Galkayo, in central Somalia indicate that unknown gunman has shot and wounded a top Puntland official in the northern site of the city on Monday evening.

A witness, confirmed to Radio Shabelle that Abdirahman Kilwe, who is the chairman of Mudug regional court under Puntland state was slightly injured at a restaurant in Galkayo city.

Kilwe has been rushed to hospital in Galkayo, where he is being operated from the gunshot wounds sustained in the attack. The unidentified gunman fled the scene before police arrived.

It is yet unclear the motive behind the assassination attempt of Puntland's Mudug regional court chairman Abdirahman Kilwe, but police said the are investigating into the incident.