Somalia: Adale , Discovering the Latest Tourist Destination

Adale is a fishing and trading town found in the Middle Shabelle region some 180km from the capital Mogadishu.

Radio Dalsan has lately been on a mission to educate its listeners and readers on the beautiful destinations unknown to many and a crew was sent to Adale to see exactly what is has to offer to Somalis.

Usually it takes roughly four hours from Mogadishu to Adale passing through El -Maan and WarSheikh on a stretch of sandy road that runs along the beautiful beach and the Indian Ocean.

The crew travelled over night. It is relatively safe despite the fact that we were stuck several times on the sandy dunes.

We arrived by 10pm after setting our journey at 5.30pm from Mogadishu. We found the small town under the control of the Somalia National Army . A few kilometers outside the town was a military camp where Burundi peace keeping troops are based.

Come morning the crew ventured to see the Adale beach . It is a stretch of virgin sandy beaches that goes on and only interrupted by many fishing boats at the docking site used by fishermen

The sea was breathtaking. Turquoise in colour so clear you could see the sandy bottom . It could easily be one of the best beaches in Africa and the World

When the tide is good it offers one of the best places to swim and with no crowd as is common in beaches like Liddo

Just behind the beach is a forest of coniferous trees not common in Somalia most likely introduced by the Italian colonial administration

The forest and the beach offers scenic background for tourists to take photographs

Radio Dalsan crew found it even more breathtaking to use a drone camera to capture the beauty of this coastal town from above

We visited the fishing docking point. This part of Adale is the busiest as fishing is the main economic activity in the town

"In Adale we are known for big lobsters. You can also we are drying small sharks and other fishes here. Sometimes Red snipers , Kingfish we have all types " Tula Mohamed a fishermen told Radio Dalsan

Any tourist with a taste mouth for fish will feel much at home in Cadale

"This area is absolutely safe for visitors to come as you can see it's a beautiful town. Our presence here ensures that the locals can continue with their lives unhindered" Colonel Abdulkadir Qondhere of the SNA said

A visitor interested in history will be interested to know that the Italians once used Adale as their administrative center for their colony. Italian colonial troops were based here and old ruins of the Italian administration can still be seen

Visiting the trading of the town and the fishing village close to the dock may interest the visitor. The locals are welcoming and willing to help or give information to any stranded visitor

In this Multicultural town it easy to see how fishing and sailing has brought people from all along the coast of Somalia and beyond. We met a Swahili speaking Bajuni man who has been living here since 1960 as a fisherman. He says there are several other Swahilis in Adale

Adale is indeed a destination worth a visit.