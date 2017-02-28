Nigeria: Bala Targets Warriors' Scalp

Niger Tornadoes head coach, Abubakar Bala has said top-flights, El Kanemi Warriors and Akwa United have made their job a lot easier to further inflict more pains on Abia Warriors.

Tornadoes are guests of Umuahia Warriors in tomorrow's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 clash at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Bala said he is personally excited with the opportunity the matchday 11 clash offers him to confront his side's former coach and boss, Abdul Usman Biffo now in charge of Abia Warriors.

"I think El Kanemi Warriors and Akwa United have made the job easier at Abia Warriors with the stunning defeats on the side.

"Right now we just have to comport ourselves to get our own share of the goodies at Abia Warriors.

"The clash is almost a derby as we will be facing our former coach and boss, Abdul Usman Biffo at Warriors.

"The clash is expected to be difficult for both sides we will strive hard to get something good from the match.

"I'm certain the result of the match could go either way but be rest assured that Abia Warriors will contend with well composed and matured Niger Tornadoes side.

"Biffo's experience and knowledge of Niger Tornadoes will count for nothing as I'm convinced he does not know up to 40% of the squad as well as the match tactics.

"We have the edge having watched his side play at least twice we will make the note counts.

"The win against Gombe United will help us greatly in the task to challenge Warriors for the whole three points at stake," said the former FC Lokoja coach to supersport.com. The Minna outfit are sixth on the 20-team top-flight log on 15 points five behind league leaders, Plateau United.