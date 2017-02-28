27 February 2017

Kenyan Runner Dies in Kilimanjaro Marathon

By Ayumba Ayodi and AFP

Kenyan runners might have asserted their supremacy to dominate the Kilimanjaro Marathon on Sunday but that was dampened by the death of its athlete Charles Maroa upon finishing the 21km race.

The 36-year-old Maroa collapsed after finishing the race at the Ushirika College Stadium in Moshi Municipal but passed on later while undergoing treatment at the nearby KCMC Hospital.

His death was confirmed by Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa, who said the body of the athlete was reserved at KCMC Hospital for autopsy.

Race director John Bayo said Maroa's death is the first tragedy to hit the race since inception. "He had completed the men's 21km race. We are a loss to understand how this happened. It's a massive shock," said Bayo.

Athletics Tanzania chairman Charles Mtaka expressed his shock over the sudden demise of the athlete saying his death was a big loss to the athletics fraternity.

Tanzanians had nothing the cheer about as Kenyan athletes dominated the show.

Moses Hengiti won the men's 42km race in 2:16:42, beating William Kosgei and Yangus Katum to second and third places respectively.

Tanzanian Emmanuel Giniki broke the Kenyans dominance when he won the 21km race 1:03:49, beating Kenyans George Njoroge and Alexander Munyao to second and third places respectively.

