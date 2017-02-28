Kenya: Next Up for Kipsang - Race to Parliament

During a pre-season meeting of his management team (Volare Sport of the Netherlands), Wilson Kipsang made it clear that he has set himself three goals this year.

First was to win the Tokyo Marathon in record fashion, second would be to win the race to Parliament as Keiyo South MP, and third is to win an end-year big city marathon to crown the season.

Well, he has cleared the first hurdle with yesterday's course record win at the Tokyo Marathon, shattering compatriot Dickson Chumba's former record with a new mark of two hours, three minutes and 58 seconds, an unprecedented fourth sub 2:04 time.

Now, the policemen is training his sights on the race to Parliament, seeking to first get the Jubilee nomination for the August polls.

Kipsang was gunning for a world record 2:02:50 time yesterday, but the windy conditions put paid to his hopes as he drifted away from Volare team-mate Dennis Kimetto's world record (2:02:57) pace in the final quarter of the race after charging perfectly in the first half.

"I felt good today and I was trying to go for a world record," Kipsang, told journalists in Tokyo.

"It was a little bit windy, that's why I couldn't run that time. But I look forward to coming back and hope to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020."

But before the Olympics, he has some campaigning to do in the race to emulate former Boston Marathon winner Wesley Korir as a sitting MP still active on the World Marathon Majors circuit.

And he enjoys massive following, with his Keellu Resort in Iten town jam-packed with fans who stayed up all night on Saturday to catch the live Tokyo marathon broadcast from 3am Sunday morning.

The party was organised by Kipsang's lieutenant, "chief whip" and fellow athlete, Elias Kiptum Maindi.

"Thanks to everyone for your support and prayers. I finally made it to the finish line first with a time of 2.03.58, breaking the course record and running the fastest time ever in Japan in addition being the first runner in the world to have run four races under 2.04.00 and also four races under 2.05.00," Kipsang thanked his legion of fans in a message from the Japanese capital on Sunday.

"Race One is over, and it's now time to plan on how to win Race Two which is (the race) to Parliament. My success is your success. May the glory and honor be to God," he added.