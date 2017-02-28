Gambia: Disheartened Isatou Decries Her Father's Disappearance

Isatou Jammeh, daughter of Haruna Jammeh who was abducted in 2005, has decried her father's disappearance for 11 years. Family members believe that the native of Kanilai has been murdered.

Speaking to Foroyaa after a visit to Kanilai during the weekend, Isatou Jammeh said that at the time of her father's arrest she was 14 years old and was in grade 9.

"My dad was working at Novotel now called Kombo Beach Hotel. Later the former President gave him a position as General Manager of Kanilai Family Farm (KFF). In 2005, we received a call from Kanilai telling us that our father was seen being taken away. At that time, we did not know why or what had transpired between him and the former President to warrant his arrest," she told Foroyaa.

Isatou described the agony and trauma they have gone through since the abduction of her father. She said they really want justice to be done.

However, she explained that after Jammeh went to exile, they received phone calls from their relatives in Kanilai that they should go and pick their father's cattle and belongings but her family rejected this, saying that they do not need them.

Haruna Jammeh is a relative of the exiled President. He went missing the same evening when he boarded the same vehicle that came for the arrest of Jasarja Kujabi.

EDITOR'S NOTE

Fatou Jammeh is advised to report all she and family know about the disappearance of her father to the Inspector General of Police for investigation.