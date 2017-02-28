27 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA's Western Cape Caucus Chair Resigns From Legislature

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Democratic Alliance's caucus chairperson in the Western Cape, Rodney Lentit, has resigned from his post in the Western Cape legislature.

DA provincial spokesperson Anneke Scheepers confirmed the resignation with News24 on Monday, but said she did not have the formal reasons for his move just yet.

Lentit told News24 on Monday that his resignation was "straightforward".

He would remain a member of the party and continue to fight for the DA in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, he said.

Lentit follows Patricia de Lille as the second high-profile party member to recently resign from a post, although De Lille resigned last month from her party position, and not from her job as Cape Town mayor.

The Western Cape ANC, meanwhile, said Lentit was "forced to jump" after the party elected Bonginkosi Madikizela as its acting leader over the weekend.

The ANC claimed on Monday that Lentit and De Lille's resignations were part of "deep divisions and dissatisfaction" in the party that the coloured majority in the province was "being sidelined".

"The DA seems to be cracking up under all sorts of pressures and rumours of racist intolerance," ANC acting provincial leader Khaya Magaxa said on Monday.

"This is even supported by Madikizela, who now wants to 'unite' the DA and frantically denies the existence of race blocks or interests in his party."

A party that 'sees past colour'

Madikizela won an overwhelming victory at the party's provincial council in Worcester on Saturday, beating the four other candidates with 75% of the 142 delegate votes.

He told News24 after his victory that his win makd him proud to represent a party that "sees past colour".

"It has yet to sink in. But what is very clear to me is, I'm part of a party that truly embraces diversity. It is a party that is demonstrating it every day," he said.

The DA has been rocked in recent weeks by the fallout of fellow candidate and DA chief whip in Cape Town, Shaun August, being referred to the party's ethics committee along with De Lille and a party researcher for allegedly leaking party documents to the press.A researcher in De Lille's office, Josh Jordaan, resigned as a DA member and a member of its federal council last week following the reports, which alleged he had leaked the documents together with August.

Source: News24

South Africa

Kenyans Register for Elections Amid Xenophobic Violence

Kenyans living in South Africa have been making their way to Pretoria to register as diaspora voters for the east… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.