South Africa: SAPS Operation Blue Crane Successes - Aliwal North Cluster

press release

During the weekend from 24-27 of February 2017, SAPS members of the Aliwal North Cluster were involve in Operation Blue Crane and had the following successes:

The Aliwal North detective task team followed up positive information and arrested three suspects and recovered property in four burglary recidential cases. The investigation is continuing and further recoveries are expected soon.

The Steynsburg visible policing and detectives also had a big breakthrough in their burglary residencial cases. They followed up positive information and searched different houses and recovered property in three cases. Two suspects age 38 and 32 were arrested in Greenfield township. The investigation also continue and other arrests may follow soon.

Positive arrests were also made for possession of dagga at Venterstad, Sterkspruit and Aliwal North.

The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu are delighted about the successes and thanked and congratulated the members involve. He also once again thanked the community for working together with the SAPS that lead to the positive arrests.