28 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA's Beaufort West Mayor Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beaufort West municipal mayor Djorge Malooi has resigned from his position, the DA in the Western Cape said on Tuesday.

Acting DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said he was in the municipality on Sunday to accept the resignation. Malooi cited family matters for his decision.

On Monday, DA Western Cape caucus chairperson Rodney Lentit resigned from the provincial legislature.

Madikizela said the party had had some challenges in the municipality since reclaiming it from the ANC in the August 2016 local government elections.

ANC chief whip in Beaufort West, Mcebisi Kilani, said the DA had been "hiding" Malooi's resignation.

He said Malooi had been labelled "inefficient", and that his own deputy Anna Slabbert once publicly reprimanded him.

The ANC in the Western Cape claimed on Monday that the recent resignations were part of "deep divisions and dissatisfaction" in the DA, that the coloured majority in the province was being sidelined.

Madikizela said the two resignations were completely unrelated. Lentit resigned to go into a business he had been setting up for some time, he said.

"I honestly don't want to dignify anything the ANC says with a response," Madikizela said.

It was the third-high profile resignation in the party in a month, after Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille resigned from her position as DA provincial leader on January 30.

Lentit told News24 on Monday that his resignation was "straightforward" and that he would remain a party member and campaign for the DA for the 2019 general elections.

Provincial spokesperson Anneke Scheepers told News24 that the resignations were unrelated.

"Regrettably, Mr Malooi has to focus his attention elsewhere, but the DA is thankful for the role he played in bringing change to Beaufort West," she said.

The DA would focus on winning the by-election in Ward 7, where Malooi was a councillor.

Source: News24

South Africa

Kenyans in SA Register for Elections Amid Xenophobic Violence

Kenyans living in South Africa have been making their way to Pretoria to register as diaspora voters for the east… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.