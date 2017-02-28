Uganda: Nakumatt Gets Shs280 Billion Cash Injection

Retail chain finalises plans to pay suppliers debts, revamp outlets

Finally, there is good news at the outlets of Nakumatt Holdings in Uganda following an announcement by Atul Shah, the group managing director, that it was getting a US$75 million (Approx. Shs282.4 billion) capital injection.

Shah said in a statement signed on Feb.04 and published on Feb.11 by Renson Matundura, the Nakumatt Uganda Ltd Marketing Co-ordinator, that all the paperwork for the capital injection has been finalized.

According to the statement, the new money is in form of an equity acquisition of 25% from an undisclosed buyer.

The first tranche of the money; US$40milllion (Approx. Shs 150 billion) is expected to be available at the end of this month and the last one in in April.

"This will relieve a lot of pressure as we will be able to clear a lot of overdue suppliers and service providers outstanding in Uganda," the statement said, adding that: "We want to reaffirm that we are committed to the Uganda market and see the futuThe Independentre potential this economy has to offer".

And, without saying so directly, the Nakumatt managers signaled that they were aware that the new US$75 million (Approx. Kshs7.8 billion) is far smaller than the KShs18 billion that Nakumatt group owed at the height of its financial crisis in December 2016. The volume of the Ugandan tranche of Nakumatt debt is not clear.

But shah said "After the capital injection, we will work on full restructuring of our debts into long term funding on sustainable rates and terms, from overseas to reduce the current high costs of borrowing locally".

News of the capital injection first surfaced in January in the media in Kenya where Nakumatt which is the East African region's biggest retailer is headquartered. At the time, it was reported that new equity is from an unnamed international investor and that Nakumatt was also recruiting a Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Dixon, the 30-year retail executive veteran from the British multinational retailer, Tesco.

Nakumatt Uganda suffered a flight of suppliers towards end of 2016 when information surfaced that it was failing to meet its financial obligation.

Call it bad timing, but Nakumatt's woes followed on the heels of the acrimonious closure of Uchumi Supermarket, another Kenyan retail chain in the previous year, which left unpaid suppliers raiding its stores to grab stock, fridges, and anything they could lay their hands on. Uchumi reportedly closed with Shs8.8 billion in unpaid bills for the goods and services supplied.

At the time, a visit by The Independent to the retail chain's outlet at Oasis Mall on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala showed empty shelves.

But a recent visit to the same outlets recently showed that business is starting to pick-up. The display refrigeration areas, deep freezers, and aisles were slightly better stocked.

"We are now re-organising ourselves and things will be better at the end of this month," said a worker at one outlet who preferred anonymity to speak freely, "A section of suppliers are already showing interest to supply their products again."

Sources familiar with the retail chain said unlike in the previous business arrangement, Nakumatt will this time round not accept suppliers to distribute goods directly to its outlets. Instead, they will supply products to its warehouse located along Gayaza Road in Kampala.

"This is intended to streamline the operations of the retail chain and minimize any possible loss that may arise out of fraud," the sources said.

This development comes at the time the retail chain still awaits clearance from the Tanzania's Fair Competition Commission (FCC) to sale 51% stake of its investment in the country for undisclosed amount.

Nakumatt has more than 60 outlets in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Concern about Nakumatt's business health in Uganda rose around August 2016 when the company reduced its operating hours at its main branch at the Oasis Mall outlet in Kampala.

The branch cut six hours off its operation from 24 hours to 18 hours without adequate communication from management.

Last December, the South African Global Credit Ratings (GCR) downgraded Nakumatt long-term rating from BB to BB- indicating a weakened ability to meet outstanding financial obligations.

"The rating downgrade reflects the notable deterioration in Nakumatt's credit risk profile," GCR in the credit report.

"Growth of the business has been highly leveraged, with the ever-growing working capital and capex requirements having been largely funded through short-term debt."

The rating agency noted that Nakumatt debt burden had quadrupled in the last four years to Ksh18 bn up from Ksh4.7 (Shs 157.4bn) in 2012 "placing unduly high pressure on the group's gearing and liquidity position, with funding limits having largely been reached."

The GCR revealed that it did not factor in plans by the regional retailer to sell a minority stake to new investors during the rating process as previous such plans had fallen flat.

Nakumatt was able to close a share sale this month following more than five years of back and forth, giving it much-needed funds to settle some of its debts.

Earlier, Nakumatt said its trouble stemmed from financial stress due to poor economic environment across the region but sources in the retail chain segment said its trouble emanated from lack of proper research in setting up new branches especially in Uganda.

They disclosed that the retail chain set up branches close to each other leading to a reduction in their profitability and so is the cash flow amidst high rental costs.

Started its operation in Uganda 2009, Nakumatt has nine branches in Uganda mainly in the central region; two in Bugolobi, a small city suburb, Oasis Mall in town, and at Acacia Mall in Kololo and Naalya. Others are in Bukoto and Katwe.

Going forward, Shah said the company plans to trade on reasonable terms with suppliers, and will be on full track by April.

"We are optimistic that suppliers will support the business going forward," he said.

