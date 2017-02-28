28 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gauteng Xenophobia - Gigaba and Mashaba Trade Accusations

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Afrophobic attacks in Gauteng appear to have continued since Friday's anti-migrant march in Tshwane. Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, whose comments linking undocumented foreigners to crime preceded the attacks, is accused of avoiding and deflecting responsibility onto Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. By GREG NICOLSON.

When xenophobic attacks begin, they spread to predictable flashpoints. One is in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Residents of the Jeppe men's hostel have repeatedly demonstrated against foreigners who own car workshops and spaza shops in the area, accusing foreigners of committing crimes such as drug dealing and prostitution.

There was a strong police presence in Jeppestown on Monday after foreign-owned shops were reportedly looted on Sunday evening.

The looting in Jeppestown follows a familiar routine. There's a pattern of violence and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accused of contributing to it through his commitment to crackdown on crime, and, in particular, undocumented migrants in the city.

This time it started in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, and spread to parts of Tshwane. Protesters point to issues such as struggles with employment and housing, but ostensibly their claim is that police have failed their neighbourhoods and they need, as a community, to take up the fight against drugs and prostitution. Nigerians...

South Africa

Citizens Becoming More Intolerant of Corruption - Report

South Africans are growing increasingly intolerant of corruption and the abuse of power by those in positions of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.