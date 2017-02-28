South Africa: Gauteng Xenophobia - Gigaba and Mashaba Trade Accusations

analysis

Afrophobic attacks in Gauteng appear to have continued since Friday's anti-migrant march in Tshwane. Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, whose comments linking undocumented foreigners to crime preceded the attacks, is accused of avoiding and deflecting responsibility onto Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. By GREG NICOLSON.

When xenophobic attacks begin, they spread to predictable flashpoints. One is in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Residents of the Jeppe men's hostel have repeatedly demonstrated against foreigners who own car workshops and spaza shops in the area, accusing foreigners of committing crimes such as drug dealing and prostitution.

There was a strong police presence in Jeppestown on Monday after foreign-owned shops were reportedly looted on Sunday evening.

The looting in Jeppestown follows a familiar routine. There's a pattern of violence and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is accused of contributing to it through his commitment to crackdown on crime, and, in particular, undocumented migrants in the city.

This time it started in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, and spread to parts of Tshwane. Protesters point to issues such as struggles with employment and housing, but ostensibly their claim is that police have failed their neighbourhoods and they need, as a community, to take up the fight against drugs and prostitution. Nigerians...