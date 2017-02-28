South Africa: Budget Speech Is the New State of the Nation Address

analysis

The question increasingly in South Africa is: how do we stop what we know is wrong?

President Zuma came to Parliament a man so diminished in stature that he needed the army and metres upon metres of barbed wire to protect him from the people. The proceedings were repeatedly disrupted and Zuma eventually delivered his sonorous speech to a half-empty chamber.

We thus looked to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to give us the real state of the nation. The difference as Gordhan rose to speak last week could not have been more marked. Gordhan came to Parliament with his position uncertain and the proverbial Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Yet, he delivered a Budget that held the line as being broadly redistributive despite the painfully slow economic growth we are experiencing.

Gordhan painted a pretty grim picture of South Africa's high inequality-low growth environment and the equally dismal global context that exists. This is no time for the faint-hearted. Leaving the facts and figures aside, Gordhan did what President Zuma ought to have done in his SONA.

Zuma's stilted, unconvincing speech belied his disinterest in the detail of government and policy and clearly indicated his disconnect from the...