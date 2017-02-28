South Africa: Super Rugby Season Begins With Contrived Format in the Spotlight

analysis

Super Rugby is back and while it's nice to have a near constant stream of rugby buzzing on the box over the weekend, the bloated and hard to digest format means that most of what happens remains just that: a buzzing white noise. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Super Rugby, or at least its format, has become the equivalent of saying: "Well, can you explain that to an American" when referring to something utterly obscure in cricket. The season kicked off this weekend - or rather, last week, since its latest innovation includes a few matches on a Thursday night.

The first of such fixtures saw the Blues beat the Rebels 18-56 which just over 10,265 people, lower than last season's average home attendance, bothered to show up for. It's far too early to label the initiative a failure, but the first attempt at it certainly did fail. The pitiful scoreline from the home side made it so much worse. What exactly organisers were thinking by opening the season with two teams that finished 11th and 12th on the combined log last season nobody really knows.

For many, the current format is a big sticking point. Eighteen teams straddling 16 different time...