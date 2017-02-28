28 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Several Suspects Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and a Prohibited Firearm

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Thursday 9 February 2017 a housebreaking occurred at the residence of a SAPS member attached to the SAPS Stabilisation Unit. Various personal items, including a laptop and his uniforms were stolen. The uniforms of his brother, also a SAPS member, who resides with him, were also stolen.

Intensive investigations by members of Project Stabilisation Unit, the same group to which the member is attached, since led to the arrest of four men, aged between 20 and 40, in Harare, Khayelitsha. Various items stolen during the housebreaking were recovered including, among others, a laptop, watches, an X-box and the SAPS uniforms.

Yesterday morning (Monday,2017-02-27), at 00:40, the same members of Project Stabilisation Unit arrested two more suspects in Harare, Khayelitsha - a woman aged 36 and a man aged 44. A 7.65mm pistol, of which the serial number had been removed, a magazine, seven rounds of ammunition, two pairs of handcuffs as well as an electricity and airtime dispenser were seized.

The latest suspects are both to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday 2017-02-28) on charges of possession of stolen property and a prohibited firearm.

South Africa

Citizens Becoming More Intolerant of Corruption - Report

South Africans are growing increasingly intolerant of corruption and the abuse of power by those in positions of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.