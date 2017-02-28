South Africa: Several Suspects Arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and a Prohibited Firearm

press release

On Thursday 9 February 2017 a housebreaking occurred at the residence of a SAPS member attached to the SAPS Stabilisation Unit. Various personal items, including a laptop and his uniforms were stolen. The uniforms of his brother, also a SAPS member, who resides with him, were also stolen.

Intensive investigations by members of Project Stabilisation Unit, the same group to which the member is attached, since led to the arrest of four men, aged between 20 and 40, in Harare, Khayelitsha. Various items stolen during the housebreaking were recovered including, among others, a laptop, watches, an X-box and the SAPS uniforms.

Yesterday morning (Monday,2017-02-27), at 00:40, the same members of Project Stabilisation Unit arrested two more suspects in Harare, Khayelitsha - a woman aged 36 and a man aged 44. A 7.65mm pistol, of which the serial number had been removed, a magazine, seven rounds of ammunition, two pairs of handcuffs as well as an electricity and airtime dispenser were seized.

The latest suspects are both to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday 2017-02-28) on charges of possession of stolen property and a prohibited firearm.