28 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Trafficking - Govt Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
(file photo).
By Aliyu Kwaifa

The federal government yesterday evacuated 41 Nigerian girls who are victims of human trafficking from Bamako Mali.

The evacuation was a collaboration of the Ministry of Defence/Nigeria Air Force (NAF), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora and National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the evacuation of the girls followed a distress call.

Also six suspects were arrested in connection with the trafficking of the girls. They were handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution.

Dabiri-Erewa said following the distress call received from Mali, her office informed the Ministry of Defence which provided the plane to evacuate the girls.

She said the 41 girls were victims of trafficking by some "big Madams" who were among the suspects arrested.

Some of the scantily dressed girls were covering their faces as they alighted from the aircraft.

NAPTIP Zonal Commander for South West, Mr. Joseph Famakin said the agency would rehabilitate the girls.

More on This

Govt Evacuates 41 Trafficked Girls From Mali

The Federal Government on Monday evacuated 41 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Mali for forced labour and sexual… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.