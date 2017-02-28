Nigeria: Trafficking - Govt Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali

The federal government yesterday evacuated 41 Nigerian girls who are victims of human trafficking from Bamako Mali.

The evacuation was a collaboration of the Ministry of Defence/Nigeria Air Force (NAF), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora and National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the evacuation of the girls followed a distress call.

Also six suspects were arrested in connection with the trafficking of the girls. They were handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution.

Dabiri-Erewa said following the distress call received from Mali, her office informed the Ministry of Defence which provided the plane to evacuate the girls.

She said the 41 girls were victims of trafficking by some "big Madams" who were among the suspects arrested.

Some of the scantily dressed girls were covering their faces as they alighted from the aircraft.

NAPTIP Zonal Commander for South West, Mr. Joseph Famakin said the agency would rehabilitate the girls.