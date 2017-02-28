28 February 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Kenya: Mo Farrah Denies Doping After Leaked Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Brian Minkoff- London Pixels /Wikipedia
Mo Farah completing his "Mobot" signature pose at the 2013 London Anniversary Games.
By Abdulaziz Osman

Olympic gold medal-winning distance runner Mo Farah said on Sunday that he is “a clean athlete” after a leaked report suggested his American coach may have broken anti-doping rules when he gave Farah and other athletes performance-enhancing drugs.

The Somali-born Farah won gold medals in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters for Britain at the last two Olympics.

“I am a clean athlete who never broke any rules in regards to substances.” Farah said in a statement.

Britain’s Sunday Times said it has obtained a leaked report by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that said Farah’s coach Alberto Salazar gave him and others who trained with him at a Nike facility drugs including an infusion of the chemical L-carnitine. It is not a banned substance for athletes, but infusions of more than 50 milliliters over a span of six hours are prohibited.

"It is upsetting that some parts of the media, despite the clear facts, continue to try to associate me with allegations of drug misuse," Farrah said in response to the report. "If USADA or any other anti-doping body has evidence of wrongdoing they should publish it and take action rather than allow the media to be judge and jury."

Kenya

Kenyans Register for Elections Amid Xenophobic Violence

Kenyans living in South Africa have been making their way to Pretoria to register as diaspora voters for the east… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.