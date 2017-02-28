Jack Maumbe Mukhwana, one of the founding members of the ruling party, National Resistance Movement (NRM) has died.

Maumbe breathed his last at Kadama in Budaka district yesterday afternoon while being rushed to Nakasero hospital in Kampala for treatment. Pamela Watuwa, the Mbale deputy resident district commissioner, says the late Maumbe has been battling colon cancer.

According to Watuwa, Maumbe's body is currently lying in the Mbale regional referral hospital mortuary. She describes Maumbe as a noble servant and a fighter for the liberation of Uganda.

Michael Werikhe, the Bungokho South member of parliament also described the late Maumbe as an NRM icon, who will be missed dearly. According to Werikhe, Maumbe has been a uniting factor for both the opposition and NRM politicians in Bugisu region, adding that he will be remembered for his role in the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) and NRA liberation struggle.

Maumbe was a FRONASA activists. On January 22, 1973, president, Yoweri Museveni narrowly escaped being killed by Iddi Amin's troop at Maumbe's home in Malukhu Estates in Mbale town.

Iddi Amin soldiers surrounded the house and demanded the occupants including Museveni to move out and identify themselves. Two of his colleagues identified as Mwesigwa Black and a one Kazimoto were killed in the ensuing fire. The third person, identified as Patrick Namatiti Bukeni managed to escape through the back door.

The group later managed to escape into exile in Tanzania where they regrouped to start the liberation struggle, which ushered in the NRM regime into power.