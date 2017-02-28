Uganda: EALA Candidates Question Ballot Paper Arrangement

A section of candidates contesting for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) seats are complaining about the arrangement of their names on the ballot papers to be used for today's election.

The candidates, mostly independent, say the arrangement of the names is intended to benefit their counterparts attached to political parties. The clerk to parliament Jane Kibirige together with the parliament director legal and legislative services, Pius Biribonwoha, on Monday issued guidelines for the election of Eala members.

While addressing candidates, Kibirige presented a list of 47 contestants that was cleared by the verification committee noting that this would be the list used by MPs for voting.

"You have 47 candidates - all names of the 47 candidates fit on one ballot paper. We have already tested that and discussed it and it is visible. All your names will be on one page, one landscape. It is up to the voter to look for names they feel they are convinced with. In our rules of procedure, we did not have a requirement for passport photographs. If we had, you'd have demanded for it", said Kibirige.

Democratic Party (DP) candidate Mukasa Fred Mbidde appears number one on the list followed by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidates Ekwau Florence Ibi and Kamateneti Ingrid Turinawe.

These are followed by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidates Akol Rose Okullu, Musmali Paul Mwasa, Mugyenyi Mary, Kasamba Mathias, Namara Dennis and Odongo George Stephen.

Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party candidate Opoka-Okumu Christopher appears number ten on the list followed by independent candidates.

This arrangement of names is, however, contested by the independent candidates who argue that it falls short of free and fair elections. They want the names on the ballot paper to be arranged in alphabetical order saying that this will create a fair play ground. Dr Gerald Wanzaala Werikhe, one of the candidates, said that people intend to ignore others after looking at the first names.

"When we say we use alphabet from the first to the last, we're not saying we remove the name of your party. We should have all the names from A-Z but along your name there should be a political party. That does not deny you your chance of association of being under the umbrella of shades of opinion. So, I think the least we are going to use for presentation is to be fair alphabetically and also the ballot should be fair enough. But in this it is advantageous to other people and disadvantaging the rest", said Werikhe.

However, Kibirige said that her office thought that the way candidates are listed is convenient and takes care of all shades of opinion.

"Whether you're the last one and you think someone will vote the first one, I don't think so. But a member has to vote nine candidates. Only nine candidates. If that member ticks only two candidates, that will be a wasted - an invalid vote. If a member ticked 12 that would be an invalid vote. So whether you're independent, NRM it will depend on how you convince people", she added.

Meanwhile other candidates like Kasamba Mathias and independent candidate Mariam Nalubega raised concern about voter education for the members of parliament before polling day so that they are well conversant with the procedures. Kibirige said that the voter education will be carried out by the speaker of parliament on Tuesday morning before voting.

Some of the key guidelines for the Eala election

On Tuesday 28th February 2017 beginning 10:00am, House will sit for candidates to address Members of Parliament

Each candidate will be given seven minutes to address the House.

Once all candidates have addressed the House, the voting process will begin.

Voting to take place in a tent at the Southern Car Parking Yard

Each member of parliament will be expected to tick their favourite nine candidates on the ballot paper. Short of this, the ballot paper will be declared invalid.

The candidates are not allowed to hold campaigns at the voting premises or access it during the casting of votes

The clerk to parliament shall be the returning officer.

For purposes of tallying the results, the clerk shall allocate staff to tally the votes cast.

The parliamentary staff will record the results obtained by the candidate they are responsible for.

The clerk shall rank the candidates in a descending order with the candidate having the highest number of votes being on top and the candidate with the lowest number of votes at the bottom.

The clerk shall submit the list of the ranked candidates to the speaker who shall announce the results to the House.

