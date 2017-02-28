Tanzania: Firms Cautioned On REA Project Deadline

Rorya — The government will take serious measures including denying work permits to companies that will fail to meet the deadline in implementation of phase three of Rural Energy Agency (REA III) project.

Minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongo said here on Saturday that during the implementation of REA III project, all villages that were left out during REA I and II phases will be covered.

He said the government would not allow any firm to become a barrier in its goals and that companies awarded tenders to supply electricity in those villages should meet their contract deadlines.

He said the fifth government's intention to make Tanzania an industrialised economy would not be possible without reliable electricity in the country.

Prof Muhongo said the government has decided to invest more than sh800bn in each region to ensure there is reliable power both in rural and urban areas.

He said in three years, all Tanzanians in rural areas will be connected to the national grid. Rorya residents commended the government's move.