The Ethiopian Cycling Federation re-elected former president and executive members of the committee adding other missing members that will represent their states.

It is said that the federation re-elected the executive members due to the fact that the it is showing progress in various endeavours and due to their highest commitment to the Federation.

The federation has undertaken a general assembly this week in which representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sport, former cyclists such as Geremew Denboba, representatives from clubs and states have attended the assembly.

Federation President Niguse Gebre, who is re-elected again due to his high achievement in the federation over the last two years, said that the sport should be led using modern science, technology and research with a far sighted vision which is not yet touched well in the discipline.

Cycling has advanced to a higher level across the globe. He said adding "We have touched only some aspects of the sport and we need to develop the sport through research and high collaboration"

The Federation is undertaking research on ways of developing and tapping the potential in Cycling sport. And Makalle University is collaborating with the Federation to find out modern ways of improving and contextualizing best practices from Europe and Africa.

Among the various achievements of the federation various issues like working with partners like the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the UCI, hosting international tournaments such as Tour Meles International cycling race, organizing and attending on international trainings only the major ones that are worth to be mentioned.

Participants of the assembly have also raised the fact that the Federation is doing well over the last two years and expanding game and scholarship opportunities to athletes and experts.

According to the information from the Federation, cycling premier league will start over the coming few years in Ethiopia. And regions have taken the assignment to think and consider this in their plans over the coming budget year.

It was a recent report that the federation has registered two Gold, three silver and one bronze medal in the 2107 African championships at Egypt.