Ethiopia: GERD Moving With Enhanced Achievements

analysis

The famous American writer Leslie Calvin Brown once said, "If you set goals and go after them with all the determination you can muster, your gifts will take you places that will amaze you." The insight depicted in this quote has become evident in Ethiopia's decision to construct the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which is the self-financed project. The nation made a great determination six years ago to build the four billion dollars worth Dam, the largest one in Africa on the world's longest river, Nile.

Enjoying successful achievements in the progress of the project, the nation is bringing the construction into its final stage. Fortunately, the nation is preparing itself to celebrate the 6th Anniversary of the commencement of the construction of the Dam. Similarly, in the last two decades, the nation has been cultivating over ten huge hydro electric dams in which most of them have gone operational. Though all are aiming at reducing poverty, the GERD is also pregnant with several promises that can have lasting effects for generations to come. Really, the dam is not only a symbol of unity where Ethiopians show their determination to defeat poverty but also an arm for the integration of the countries in the region.

While laying the foundation stone for the construction of the GERD, envisioning the unwavering support of the entire public and friends of Ethiopia, the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi had said: "We have two options regarding this project. Giving up hope assuming it is an impossible project to accomplish or believing it could be realized by covering its expenses by ourselves. I would not be sceptical for a while that the Ethiopian people will be ready to construct this Dam."

Buying his noble dream, all the citizens have been extending their unreserved support through different mechanisms for the construction of the Dam. Vividly, they have not only showed a strong commitment but also pursued innovative and creative financial schemes.

Apart from developing the capacity and determination to handle such huge mega project on its own, the GERD has cultivated the saving culture of citizens. So far over 9.2 billion birr has been solicited through public bond purchase. Besides, the business community and diaspora have been playing significant role in contributing their share.

In doing this, Ethiopians have clearly proved to the world that they could execute such remarkable mega projects without foreign aid. The evolving Dam has been visited by 250,000 people and taken the attention of more than 400 local and international media in the last five years.

The GERD would play considerable role in promoting clean renewable energy development that depicts Ethiopia's commitment to build climate resilient economy. It potentially boost the economic integration of the region through increasing power supply thereby advancing African growth.

The Dam which was initially designed to generate 5,200 MW has now reached the capacity to generate 6,450 megawatts following the technical enhancement of its construction. This has boosted the significance of the Dam being the potential energy hub for the region and beyond.

The Dam, which decisively broke the myth that wrongly argues that Ethiopians cannot utilize Abay without foreign loan and assistance, reconfirmed the fact that Ethiopians are committed to rise against poverty and ensure their development at any cost.

In short, the Dam, which is moving forward with enhanced achievements, is not only the manifestation of our current growth but also a foundation for our future prosperity. This generation of Ethiopia is writing a new history that makes poverty is a thing of the past.