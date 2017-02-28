Ethiopia: Federation Offers International Badminton Training

The Ethiopian Badminton Federation has facilitated an international training for Ethiopian, Kenyan and Ugandan disability coaches in a bid to support disability badminton in Africa with the aim of enabling the continent to get representation in the coming Olympic games.

A total of 15 trainees have attended the training from which five coaches out of each of the three countries were represented.

Oromia, Dire Dawa, Amhara, Tigray and Addis Ababa are the state and city administrations that are represented from Ethiopia.

According to Federation President Gebreyesus Ayele, the Federation is creating training and game opportunities for Ethiopians. "And Ethiopia is becoming one among the few countries in Africa that registered better result in badminton so far."

The President further stated that the federation is working on shuttle time and badminton in school programmes to promote the sport in Ethiopia.

The efforts of the federation is taken in to account to facilitate this international training on badminton for disability. The training was given by a coach from Scotland.

He further noted that sport facilities and sport materials are challenges in expanding the sport better that what it is in the stage now.

Participants of the training told the herald that this is a good opportunity for them to expand the sport in their respective regions and countries.