The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) power generation capacity has been upgraded to 6,450 MW.

The Dam was first designed to generate 5,250 MW. However, due to the upgrading made on the power plant, its generation capacity uplifted to 6,000 MW from 5,250 MW.

But six years later, the design has been made to add another 450 MW due to the improvements made on generators with local capacity, Communication and Information Technology Minister Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael told journalists over the weekend.

The Minister added that activities are being undertaken to enable the dam generate 750 MW in the near future.

"Construction of power receiver and transmission stations as well as the installation of power transmission lines has been fully completed. The only thing left is fixing the two turbines that generate 375 MW each," he said.

According to Debretsion the Ethiopian people have continued their support to complete the Dam through environmental conservation activities and purchasing bonds.